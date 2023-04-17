Kunqu Opera themed concert staged in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:08, April 17, 2023

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Jun (C, back) performs on stage in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, April 14, 2023. The Inlet, a fashion landmark located in Hongkou District of Shanghai, staged a Kunqu Opera themed concert titled "Kunplug" on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An artist performs on stage in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai on April 14, 2023. The Inlet, a fashion landmark located in Hongkou District of Shanghai, staged a Kunqu Opera themed concert titled "Kunplug" on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Kunqu Opera artist Zhang Jun (R) performs with a young actor on stage in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, April 14, 2023. The Inlet, a fashion landmark located in Hongkou District of Shanghai, staged a Kunqu Opera themed concert titled "Kunplug" on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows a view of a Kunqu Opera themed concert in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai. The Inlet, a fashion landmark located in Hongkou District of Shanghai, staged a Kunqu Opera themed concert titled "Kunplug" on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Gao Bowen (L), a renowned artist of Pingtan, a style of ballad singing in Suzhou dialect with Chinese instruments, performs on stage in Hongkou District, east China's Shanghai, April 14, 2023. The Inlet, a fashion landmark located in Hongkou District of Shanghai, staged a Kunqu Opera themed concert titled "Kunplug" on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

