Chinese classic operas restaged at Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:35, March 15, 2023

Director of the Palace Museum Wang Xudong addresses the signing ceremony at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performers Li An (2nd L) and Yu Bin enact in an excerpt of the traditional repertoire Palace of the Eternal Youth at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performers Li An (L) and Yu Bin enact in an excerpt of the traditional repertoire Palace of the Eternal Youth at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performer Zhang Jingxian enacts in an excerpt of the Kunqu opera masterpiece The Peony Pavilion at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Representatives from the Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe sign a strategic cooperation agreement at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performer Zhang Jingxian (R) and traditional Chinese musical instrument Guqin performer Yang Zhijian are seen during their performance of an excerpt of the Kunqu opera masterpiece The Peony Pavilion at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performers Li An (R) and Yu Bin enact in an excerpt of the traditional repertoire Palace of the Eternal Youth at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performers Li An (R) and Yu Bin enact in an excerpt of the traditional repertoire Palace of the Eternal Youth at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Kunqu opera performer Yu Bin enacts in an excerpt of the traditional repertoire Palace of the Eternal Youth at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. The Palace Museum and Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe signed a strategic cooperation agreement here Tuesday to restage Chinese classic operas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)