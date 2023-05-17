Chinese Kunqu opera masterpiece "The Peony Pavilion" staged in Macao

Xinhua) 13:39, May 17, 2023

MACAO, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Kunqu masterpiece "The Peony Pavilion" was staged in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday.

Written by Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu (1550-1616) of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), it tells the story of the romance between a daughter of a wealthy official and a talented but poor young scholar.

Tang once visited Macao and wrote about it in his masterpiece, making "The Peony Pavilion" the earliest theatrical work describing Macao scenery, said Guo Xiaonan, director of the show in Macao.

Kunqu, with a history of hundreds of years, is listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)