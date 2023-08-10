Qinqiang opera art museum in Xi'an attracts many tourists during summer vacation

Xinhua) 09:21, August 10, 2023

A tourist visits an exhibition at a Qinqiang opera art museum in the Yisushe Theater cultural block in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 8, 2023. The Qinqiang opera art museum, which presents the development history and the unique artistic charm of the Qinqiang Opera through abundant historical relics and multimedia interactive display forms, has attracted many tourists during the summer vacation. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

