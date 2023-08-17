Trending in China | On and off the stage: Kunqu Opera

(People's Daily App) 15:33, August 17, 2023

With a rich history spanning more than 700 years, Kunqu Opera represents a harmonious fusion of both southern and northern Chinese cultures. Originating from the Han ethnic group, Kunqu is often hailed as the "orchid in the garden of opera performances."

(Video source: Kuaishou)

