Trending in China | On and off the stage: Kunqu Opera
(People's Daily App) 15:33, August 17, 2023
With a rich history spanning more than 700 years, Kunqu Opera represents a harmonious fusion of both southern and northern Chinese cultures. Originating from the Han ethnic group, Kunqu is often hailed as the "orchid in the garden of opera performances."
