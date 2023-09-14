Kunqu Opera artists stage flash mob performances in Paris
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming (R) and actress Kong Aiping stage a flash mob performance near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming (L) and actress Kong Aiping stage a flash mob performance near the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming (R) and actress Kong Aiping stage a flash mob performance near the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actress Kong Aiping stages a flash mob performance near the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming (L) and actress Kong Aiping stage a flash mob performance near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actress Kong Aiping is seen during a flash mob performance near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming (R) and actress Kong Aiping stage a flash mob performance along the River Seine in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming stages a flash mob performance along the River Seine in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Kunqu Opera actor Shi Xiaming is seen during a flash mob performance near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sept. 13, 2023. Artists from east China's Jiangsu Province presented the charm of Kunqu Opera through a series of flash mob performances near the iconic landmarks in Paris. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
