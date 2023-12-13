Home>>
Trending in China | Yueju Opera
(People's Daily App) 16:37, December 13, 2023
Compared to the other four major Chinese opera genres, Yueju is a latecomer that draws its inspiration from established styles. Watch to appreciate some of these Yueju opera scenes.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Qiao Xinyan)
