Pic story: face-changing lessons in SW China's Wu'an primary school

Xinhua) 09:49, December 02, 2023

Students practice the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in a dance classroom at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023. With more than 600 students, Wu'an primary school in recent years cooperated with folk artist Li Yong and added face-changing as a special part to its curriculum. The face-changing technique is one of the most famous parts of Sichuan Opera, whereby actors rapidly alter their face makeup in stunning and dramatic effect. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Students practice the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in a dance classroom at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Students prepare to practice the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in a dance classroom at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

A student practices the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in a dance classroom at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Folk artist Li Yong (2nd R) explains the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Folk artist Li Yong (1st R) teaches the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Folk artist Li Yong demonstrate gestures of the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Folk artist Li Yong explains the decorations used in the traditional "bian lian" performance, or face-changing, at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Folk artist Li Yong teaches a student the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Students practice the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in a dance classroom at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

Students practice the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in a dance classroom at Wu'an primary school in Dianjiang County, southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 28, 2023.

