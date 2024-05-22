China's National Center for the Performing Arts to screen 14 features during opera film exhibition

This photo shows the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is screening 14 domestic and foreign features as part of the NCPA International Opera Film Exhibition, which opened on Monday.

Most of the films being screened are operas, including operatic productions from the NCPA such as a rendition of Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata," and classical productions of operas such as "La Fanciulla del West" from the Metropolitan Opera and a Shanghai Peking Opera Theatre film adaptation of Peking opera "Zhuo Fang Cao," which translates to "The Capture and Release of General Cao."

Several music documentaries will also be screened during the event, including the 2021 "Ennio," which focuses on legendary Italian film composer Ennio Morricone.

Guan Jianbo, vice president of the NCPA, said that the NCPA International Opera Film Exhibition has introduced a number of outstanding performing arts works to audiences since it was established in 2016.

This year's exhibition will run until July 31 and see thousands of screening events held across approximately 300 venues in 24 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Qingdao and Chengdu, according to the NCPA.

