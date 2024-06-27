E China's Jinhua City vigorously promotes inheritance, development of Wu Opera

Xinhua) 08:57, June 27, 2024

Artists from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera prepare to perform in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Wu Opera, also known as Jinhua Opera, has a history of more than 500 years. It first grew in popularity in Jinhua and its surrounding areas, and was named after Wuzhou, the name of Jinhua in ancient China. Local authorities of Jindong District in Jinhua City has been vigorously exploring effective ways to promote the inheritance and development of the traditional opera.

Since March this year, Lipu Town in Jindong District of Jinhua City has been regularly staging Wu Opera performances at local auditoriums at weekends, providing villagers and Wu Opera lovers with immersive experiences to appreciate the opera. So far, more than 40 performances have been staged.

Zhengdian Village is a vivid example of promoting rural cultural tourism. Activities such as opera performances and cultural and creative markets are organized, in an effort to provide a display platform for Wu Opera and local handicrafts such as cloth-paste painting, dough sculpture and sugar painting.

An artist from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera prepares for a performance in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows villagers watching a Wu Opera performance staged in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera performs for tourists at a Wu Opera themed intangible cultural heritage museum in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows Wu Opera costumes exhibited at a Wu Opera themed intangible cultural heritage museum in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera performs on the stage in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera prepare for a performance in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera prepare for a performance in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 25, 2024 shows an intangible cultural heritage market showcasing handicraft works by local craftsmen in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera performs on the stage in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera perform on the stage in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A folk craftswoman showcases handicraft works by local craftsmen at an intangible cultural heritage market in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera prepare for a performance in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Artists from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera perform on the stage in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera prepares to perform in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An artist from a local folk troupe of Wu Opera performs for tourists at a Wu Opera themed intangible cultural heritage museum in Zhengdian Village of Lipu Town, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

