Members of Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir visit Wellington East Girls' College in New Zealand

Xinhua) 11:10, July 25, 2024

Members of China's Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir watch a performance of students of Wellington East Girls' College in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2024. Members of Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir visited Wellington East Girls' College in New Zealand on Wednesday, and held a joint concert with the high school's choir at the opening ceremony of the new semester of the school. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Members of China's Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir talk with students of Wellington East Girls' College in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2024.

A student of Wellington East Girls' College teaches a member of China's Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir a Maori song in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2024.

A member of China's Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir and students of Wellington East Girls' College take selfies in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2024.

Members of China's Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir and students of Wellington East Girls' College take selfies in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2024.

Members of China's Guangzhou Opera House Children's Choir and students of Wellington East Girls' College pose for a group photo in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2024.

