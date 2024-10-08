We Are China

Qiong Opera performance staged in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:46, October 08, 2024

Actors stage Qiong Opera at the Evergreen Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

As one of the series activities of the first edition of the Haikou Urban Art Week, a Qiong Opera performance was held here on Sunday.

Qiong Opera could be traced back to a century ago in Ding'an County in this southern Chinese island, which is referred to as Qiong in abbreviation.

