Pic story: full-time teacher of Kunqu Opera class in Jiangsu, E China

Xinhua) 09:01, September 09, 2024

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," guides a pupil at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2024. Born in 1995 and raised up in Kunshan City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Zhou Jie's childhood memories were filled with Kunqu Opera on every festivals and celebrations. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Kunshan City is the birthplace of the Kunqu Opera, which is listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage. The city established its first "little Kunqu Opera training class" at a local primary school in 1992. Currently, there are over 20 such opera classes in the city, with more than 5,000 pupils trained.

In 2021, Zhou Jie, a former Kunqu Opera actor, became a full-time teacher of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan, guiding pupils in practicing skills of the Kunqu Opera.

Speaking of the future, the young man hopes that more children could come to learn and enjoy the culture of the Kunqu Opera, and pass on this intangible cultural heritage all together.

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," helps a pupil prepare the make-up before a performance at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," guides pupils at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," guides pupils at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Xie Suqian (front), a pupil of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," practices under the full-time teacher Zhou Jie's guidance at Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," helps a pupil prepare a performance at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," guides pupils at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie (1st R), a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," and pupils head for a training session at Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie, a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," guides pupils at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhou Jie (front), a full-time teacher of the "little Kunqu Opera training class," guides pupils at a training room of Shipai Center Primary School of Kunshan in Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

