Ice and snow sculptures wow visitors at opening ceremony of tourist season in Liaoyuan, NE China's Jilin
(People's Daily Online) 09:14, January 02, 2025
|More than 60 sets of stunning ice and snow sculptures wow visitors at the opening ceremony of the 4th ice and snow-themed tourist season in Liaoyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
The 4th ice and snow-themed tourist season kicked off on Dec. 29, 2024 in Liaoyuan, northeast China's Jilin Province, captivating visitors with more than 60 sets of stunning ice and snow sculptures as well as spectacular artistic performances.
