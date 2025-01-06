41st Harbin Int'l Ice and Snow Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 08:25, January 06, 2025

A visitor poses for photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. The 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Sunday with the theme "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia." (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Visitors watch a fireworks show during the 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. The 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Sunday with the theme "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia." (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Visitors watch a drone performance during the opening ceremony of the 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. The 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Sunday with the theme "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia." (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A child poses for photos with frozen roses at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. The 41st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Sunday with the theme "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia." (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

