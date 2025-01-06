Ice "Terra-cotta Warriors" to make debut at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Xinhua) 09:46, January 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows members of an ice sculpture team from the College of Art and Design of Daqing Normal University working on ice sculptures inspired by Terra-cotta Warriors at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A group of five ice "Terra-cotta Warriors" in different postures will soon make their debut at the Harbin Ice-Snow World. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Members of an ice sculpture team from the College of Art and Design of Daqing Normal University work on ice sculptures inspired by Terra-cotta Warriors at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. A group of five ice "Terra-cotta Warriors" in different postures will soon make their debut at the Harbin Ice-Snow World. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A member of an ice sculpture team from the College of Art and Design of Daqing Normal University works on an ice sculpture inspired by Terra-cotta Warriors at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. A group of five ice "Terra-cotta Warriors" in different postures will soon make their debut at the Harbin Ice-Snow World. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

