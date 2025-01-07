In pics: Warm smiles from 2024

People's Daily Online) 09:08, January 07, 2025

The year 2024 was filled with smiles and heartwarming moments. The photos below capture people smiling and laughing during moments of enjoyment, growth, and achievement, serving as a testament to the joys and challenges they experienced throughout the year.

Spectators cheer on swimmers at the 2024 Jilin Province Public Winter Swimming Challenge Match and the Seventh International Winter Swimming Invitational Tournament of Dunhua, held at Bohai Lake in Dunhua, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue)

Citizens buy fresh flowers at a flower market in Caozhuang village, Zhongbei township, Xiqing district, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 30, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao)

Students at a high school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, pose for a group photo during a 100-day countdown event for their national college entrance exam, also known as Gaokao, March 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Lu Pengyu)

Visitors dressed in Hanfu, traditional costume of the Han ethnic group, pose for a photo in front of a sea of peonies at the 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 1, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yadie)

A little girl displays a portrait of herself created by a mechanical arm at the 61st Higher Education Expo China in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 15, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Local residents take photos in front of blooming flowers at Harbin Engineering University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

Teachers cheer on their students by holding up encouraging signs outside the examination hall at a campus of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China in Tongzhou district, Beijing, during China's annual national college entrance exam, also known as Gaokao, June 7, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Children laugh happily as they enjoy a lively bonfire party in an ancient village in Longjing city, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Diyuan)

A villager named Lyu Wenfang smiles proudly as she displays the Sanghuangporus sanghuang she has carefully grown in Bajiazi township, Helong city, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 29, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

A boy joyfully tries out fitness equipment at an outdoor smart gym in Guangming district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 7, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Jiang Jialing)

A boy smiles with curiosity as he uses AI-empowered devices at an AI exhibition and demonstration center operated by People's Daily online, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Wen)

Actor Gao Hehe smiles happily backstage before performing in a live outdoor play named "A cow on the high mountain" in Chiniuwa village, Jiaxian county, Yulin city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Jia Kailu)

A staff member proudly introduces embroidery products handcrafted using the techniques of Panxiu, a type of embroidery popular among people of the Tu ethnic group, at a Panxiu industrial base in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Farmers smile joyfully as they take part in a fun sports event to celebrate the harvest season in Yingcheng city, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Juan)

Villagers enjoy a tug-of-war competition during an event held for celebrating the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

Ren Zhiguo, an executive of a farmers' cooperative in Zhenlai county, Baicheng city, northeast China's Jilin Province, smiles joyfully as he inspects the full rice ears in a paddy field, Sept. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Siyue)

A citrus grower in Huangyan district, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, smiles happily as her tangerines sell well, Dec. 7, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Guo Yang)

Participants smile and pose for a group photo after completing the 2024 Guangzhou Marathon in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 8, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yadie)

Children run joyfully with a humanoid robot at a kindergarten in Jiangbei district, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 18, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Children play happily at Nanhu Park in Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

A boy chases a balloon in the winter sunlight at a cultural square in Bao'an, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xing)

A food delivery rider named Huang Mengdan enjoys a steaming Shao Mai, a kind of traditional Chinese steamed dumplings, following her work of the morning peak hours in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 25, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

