World Smile Day: Timeless smiles from ancient China

People's Daily Online) 15:29, May 08, 2024

Photo shows a rock carving of a novice monk in the Maijishan Grottoes, Tianshui, Gansu Province, northwest China. (Photo/Xinhuanet)

May 8 marks World Smile Day. A smile is a universal language without boundaries, connecting hearts across different times and cultures. The Chinese people have always remained resolute and optimistic, moving forward with a smile in the face of difficulties and challenges.

Join us to explore the captivating smiles immortalized in China's ancient relics and artifacts.

