World Smile Day: Timeless smiles from ancient China
(People's Daily Online) 15:29, May 08, 2024
Photo shows a rock carving of a novice monk in the Maijishan Grottoes, Tianshui, Gansu Province, northwest China. (Photo/Xinhuanet)
May 8 marks World Smile Day. A smile is a universal language without boundaries, connecting hearts across different times and cultures. The Chinese people have always remained resolute and optimistic, moving forward with a smile in the face of difficulties and challenges.
Join us to explore the captivating smiles immortalized in China's ancient relics and artifacts.
(Xing Yawen, as an intern, contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
