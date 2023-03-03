China to strike cultural artifact theft

Xinhua) 10:39, March 03, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration and six other authorities have jointly issued a plan to crack down on cultural artifact theft.

The three-year plan ordered sterner measures against criminal acts, including tomb robbery, theft of sculptures from grotto temples, illegal replication of ancient rock inscriptions and rock-cut artworks, theft from historic architecture, and museum theft.

Besides, authorities will crack down on offenses by judicial persons that damage cultural relics or change their historical characters, said the plan.

The plan also called for strengthening the security measures at cultural heritage sites and museums.

