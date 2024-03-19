Artisans keep ancient colored glaze tradition alive in Jiexiu, N China's Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 10:09, March 19, 2024

Liu Wenting crafts a piece of colored glaze art. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Liu Wenting, a fifth-generation inheritor of her family's colored glaze tradition in Jiexiu, a county-level city in Jinzhong, Shanxi Province, is recreating a full-size replica of a Ming-dynasty (1368-1644) dragon-patterned glazed tile, currently preserved at the British Museum.

Shanxi is famous for its rich cultural heritage, characterized by more than 28,000 ancient buildings scattered across the province like precious pearls. The vivid colors of the glazed ridges, tiles, and circular artifacts known as "Bi" not only enhance the beauty of ancient architecture but also highlight the grandeur of traditional culture.

Photo shows a roof decoration of the Ming dynasty. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Jiexiu Municipal Committee)

Jiexiu city boasts a millennium-long history of colored glaze craftsmanship, hosting numerous buildings and elements adorned with this well-preserved art form.

Liu Wenting's father, Liu Kaibao, runs a design and production workshop on the outskirts of Jiexiu. The workshop showcases a wide array of colored glaze products created by the father-daughter team.

Liu Kaibao crafts a colored glaze piece, which stands 6.18 meters tall. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In the mid-1980s, after graduating from high school, Liu Kaibao returned to his village to engage in colored glaze making. However, the once-prosperous kilns in Jiexiu had ceased operations, and his family did not support his decision to pursue the craft. Consequently, he had to work in the production of refractory bricks while also making colored glaze part-time.

In 1994, Liu established his own colored glaze factory and devoted himself to mastering the techniques. By 2009, he founded a company that undertook various endeavors to preserve, develop, and innovate in the field of colored glaze making.

Photo shows "Four Lions Carrying a Vase," a colored glaze sculpture created by Liu Kaibao. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

One of Liu Kaibao's notable creations is a sculpture titled "Four Lions Carrying a Vase," located at Sanxian Square in Jiexiu. The sculpture stands 6.6 meters tall and reaches a total height of nearly 10 meters. It is known for its smooth, translucent appearance and radiates vibrant fullness, symbolizing peace.

After finalizing the design concept, Liu Kaibao encountered a major challenge: the need to replicate a peacock blue color that had been lost for many years.

Through numerous experiments, he eventually succeeded in creating a piece that closely resembled the elusive peacock blue color.

Building on the strong foundation of craftsmanship inherited from her father, Liu Wenting has developed the skill to capture the beauty of glass in her creations.

Photo shows colored glaze writing brush racks. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Liu Wenting believes that to advance the art of colored glaze, it is important to integrate it into modern life. This means shifting the perception of colored glaze from merely a construction material to a cultural artifact that is preserved and promoted.

Colored glaze works on ancient buildings have become an iconic part of Jiexiu. (Photo/Qiao Zhongming)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)