580 pieces of relics retrieved from ancient shipwrecks

Xinhua) 09:34, October 20, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows cultural relics unearthed from ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 580 pieces (sets) of cultural relics have been unearthed from two ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Thursday.

The relics, which include porcelain, pottery, and timber, provide concrete evidence that the Chinese ancestors explored, utilized, and traded in the South China Sea, said the administration at a press conference.

The two shipwrecks from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) were found about 1,500 meters below sea level, it said, adding that they are an important witness of trade and cultural exchanges along the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

This undated photo shows a piece of cultural relic unearthed from ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea. (National Cultural Heritage Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

Workers carry cultural relics unearthed from ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An archaeologist clears up a piece of cultural relic unearthed from ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This undated photo shows cultural relics unearthed from ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea. (National Cultural Heritage Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows the scientific research ship Tansuo-2 carrying submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) returning to Sanya of south China's Hainan Province after conducting deep-sea archaeological investigation in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This undated orthophoto shows the site of an ancient shipwreck discovered in the South China Sea. (National Cultural Heritage Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

This undated three-dimensional image shows the site of an ancient shipwreck discovered in the South China Sea. (National Cultural Heritage Administration/Handout via Xinhua)

