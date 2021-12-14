China retrieves over 61,000 relics in national crackdown

Xinhua) 08:30, December 14, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- More than 61,000 cultural-relic items have been retrieved by Chinese police since a national crackdown targeting crimes related to cultural relics was launched in August last year, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

As of Nov. 30, public security departments across the country have solved 2,704 cultural-relic-related cases, apprehending over 5,300 suspects and busting 585 criminal gangs, the ministry said at a press conference.

The campaign mainly focuses on combating the criminal activities of robbing ancient cultural sites, ancient tombs and grotto temples, stealing from ancient buildings, as well as stealing and damaging revolutionary cultural relics, said the ministry.

Originally planned to last a year, the campaign was extended for another year in August 2021, with an emphasis on preventing such crimes, said the ministry.

