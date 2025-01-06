Free group wedding held at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Xinhua) 16:38, January 06, 2025

Loving couples take part in a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Loving couples take part in a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A loving couple pose for photos in front of a snowflake-shaped ferris wheel at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Loving couples take part in a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Loving couples exchange rings during a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Loving couples take part in a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Loving couples take part in a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Loving couples participating in a group wedding have fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Loving couples take part in a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A loving couple look at each other during a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Loving couples hug each other during a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A loving couple show their rings during a group wedding at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. A free group wedding which is part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World on Monday. The winter-themed event was participated by 43 couples from 17 provinces, municipalities or regions in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)