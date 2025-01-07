27th Harbin int'l snow sculpture competition kicks off
Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
