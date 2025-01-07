27th Harbin int'l snow sculpture competition kicks off

Xinhua) 08:55, January 07, 2025

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Contestants talk with each other while working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Contestants work on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. The 27th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off on Monday, attracting snow sculptors of more than 20 teams from 10 countries. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)