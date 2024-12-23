Traditional art of Cangxian lion dance well passed on with local support
In this aerial drone photo, trainees practice lion dance at a training base in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cangxian Lion Dance is a unique folk art with a long history, which was inscribed into the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008. Thanks to the policy and funding support of local authorities in recent years, the traditional art has been well passed on. There are nine registered lion dance teams and nearly 1,000 performers in the county.
Trainees practice lion dance at a training base in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Trainees practice lion dance at a training base in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A student interacts with a lion dancer from Cangxian County at a primary school in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Students interact with a lion dancer from Cangxian County at a primary school in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A teacher instructs trainees to practice lion dance at a training base in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A lion dancer from Cangxian County instructs students to practice lion dance at a primary school in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024.(Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A trainee practices lion dance at a training base in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
