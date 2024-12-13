In pics: roofed arch bridges in Taishun County of China's Zhejiang

Local villagers walk on the Santiao Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo shows the Santiao Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A drone photo shows the Wenxing Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zeng Jiakuai, a provincial-level inheritor of traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges, displays his hand-drawing of the structure of Xidong Bridge in front of the bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Zeng Jiakuai, a provincial-level inheritor of traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges, makes a bridge model at his studio in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A drone photo shows the Xianju Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A drone photo shows a visitor standing on the Santiao Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo shows the Wenxing Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member of cultural relics preservation and a volunteer patrol on the Xianju Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo shows a view of Xidong Bridge in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Models of roofed arch bridges are displayed at an exhibition hall in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 11, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member of cultural relics preservation monitors the condition of ancient roofed arch bridges in Taishun County of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 12, 2024. In Taishun County, roofed arch bridges have long served as important pathways facilitating transportation and benefiting locals in areas abound in rivers and mountains. Currently, Taishun is home to over 30 ancient roofed arch bridges including traditional wooden arch bridges. On Dec. 5, UNESCO added traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

