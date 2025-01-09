Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:08, January 09, 2025

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

Recently, the winter cherry blossoms at the Puzhehei Scenic Area in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, have come into full bloom, draping the area in a dreamy pink hue. Birds soar through the blossoms, seemingly dancing with the flowers, drawing countless visitors to stop, snap photos, and marvel at the enchanting scene.

Along the roads in the core area of the scenic spot, petals drift gently to the ground, creating a soft floral carpet. Passersby stroll leisurely, soaking in the unique beauty of Puzhehei during the winter season.

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly as birds fly through the flowers. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly as birds fly through the flowers. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly as birds fly through the flowers. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly as birds fly through the flowers. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

The winter cherry blossoms in the Puzhehei Scenic Area bloom brilliantly as birds fly through the flowers. (Photo/Ma Weizhong)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)