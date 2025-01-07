Yunnan's Jinghong City develops tourism with rainforest resources, ethnic cultures

Xinhua) 10:02, January 07, 2025

Tourists drink coffee at a cafe in Jinuoshan Town, Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Jinuo ethnic group is one of the ethnic minorities in China, with the majority residing in Jinghong City. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism by taking advantage of the rainforest resources and ethnic cultures, effectively increasing the income of local residents. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists walk in the rainforest at Jinuoshan Town in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Jinuo ethnic group is one of the ethnic minorities in China, with the majority residing in Jinghong City. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism by taking advantage of the rainforest resources and ethnic cultures, effectively increasing the income of local residents. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A staff member tidies up a guestroom at a homestay in Jinuoshan Town in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Jinuo ethnic group is one of the ethnic minorities in China, with the majority residing in Jinghong City. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism by taking advantage of the rainforest resources and ethnic cultures, effectively increasing the income of local residents. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Tourists paddle a bamboo raft at Jinuoshan Town, Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Jinuo ethnic group is one of the ethnic minorities in China, with the majority residing in Jinghong City. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism by taking advantage of the rainforest resources and ethnic cultures, effectively increasing the income of local residents. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A child enjoys swing in Jinuoshan Town in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Jinuo ethnic group is one of the ethnic minorities in China, with the majority residing in Jinghong City. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism by taking advantage of the rainforest resources and ethnic cultures, effectively increasing the income of local residents. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

