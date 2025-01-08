Military trucks maneuver in snow-covered plateau

China Military Online) 11:21, January 08, 2025

Military trucks attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command move towards the designated area during a driving training exercise on November 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Feng)

