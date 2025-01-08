Home>>
Military trucks maneuver in snow-covered plateau
(China Military Online) 11:21, January 08, 2025
Military trucks attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command move towards the designated area during a driving training exercise on November 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Feng)
Military trucks attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command move towards the designated area during a driving training exercise on November 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Feng)
Military trucks attached to a unit under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command move towards the designated area during a driving training exercise on November 27, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Feng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.