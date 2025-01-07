Chinese military sends drone to aid quake rescue in Xizang

Xinhua) 13:25, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has sent a drone to survey the epicenter after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command said Tuesday.

The theater command's air force immediately activated a disaster relief emergency plan, it said, adding that a team of transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces is on standby to assist with disaster relief.

