Home>>
Chinese military sends drone to aid quake rescue in Xizang
(Xinhua) 13:25, January 07, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military has sent a drone to survey the epicenter after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command said Tuesday.
The theater command's air force immediately activated a disaster relief emergency plan, it said, adding that a team of transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces is on standby to assist with disaster relief.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.