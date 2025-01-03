Naval ship and air force helicopter in joint search and rescue training

China Military Online) 09:35, January 03, 2025

The Type 922 rescue and salvage Ship Kanaslake (Hull 849) attached to a navy unit under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conducts joint maritime search and rescue training with an air force helicopter on November 30, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Hongyang)

