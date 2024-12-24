Maintenance man conducts pre-flight inspections

China Military Online) 10:51, December 24, 2024

A maintenance man assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University conducts pre-flight inspections on a jet trainer during a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei)

A maintenance man assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University conducts pre-flight inspections on a jet trainer during a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei)

A cadet pilot assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University makes preparations for the flight with the help of a maintenance man before a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)