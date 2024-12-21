Designer takes pride in designing stamps to mark 25th anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison stationed in Macao

People's Daily Online) 13:43, December 21, 2024

Wilson Chi-Ian Lam, a renowned Macao designer, expressed pride in designing commemorative stamps to mark the 25th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison stationed in Macao, and their release on Dec. 20.

He used bright colors and a realistic approach to capture scenes of the PLA garrison safeguarding Macao and serving the local people.

The philatelic products for the 25th anniversary of the Chinese PLA garrison in Macao comprise six stamps and a souvenir sheet, capturing various scenes of the PLA garrison conducting training, safeguarding Macao and serving local people.

On the same day, stamps were also issued to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

According to Lau Wai Meng, director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, the philatelic products to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR include a set of 12 themed stamps and two souvenir sheets, with the lotus flower as the theme. The lotus flower, as the floral emblem of the MSAR, symbolizes harmony, stability and prosperity in the region since its return to the motherland.

