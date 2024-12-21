Macao marks 25th anniversary of returning to motherland

Xinhua) 12:34, December 21, 2024

People pose for photos at the Senado Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

A tourist poses for photos in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows China's national flag and the flag of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the top of a taxi in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a bus with a celebration sign in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

People pose for photos at the Senado Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

People pose for photos at the Golden Lotus Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

People take selfies at the Golden Lotus Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows China's national flags and the flags of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on a street in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People walk past lanterns on a street in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows the sunrise view in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a night view of south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

