Macao marks 25th anniversary of returning to motherland
People pose for photos at the Senado Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
A tourist poses for photos in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows China's national flag and the flag of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the top of a taxi in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a bus with a celebration sign in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People pose for photos at the Senado Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
People pose for photos at the Golden Lotus Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People take selfies at the Golden Lotus Square in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows China's national flags and the flags of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on a street in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People walk past lanterns on a street in south China's Macao, Dec. 20, 2024. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows the sunrise view in south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a night view of south China's Macao. Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Macao demonstrates success of "one country, two systems," says former Croatian deputy PM
- Full text: Chinese President Xi Jinping's address at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR
- Xi stresses adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao SAR celebrates silver jubilee
- Xi inspects PLA garrison in Macao
- Xi's bond with Macao
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.