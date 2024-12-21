Xi stresses adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao SAR celebrates silver jubilee

Xinhua) 09:47, December 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Friday the long-term adherence to "one country, two systems" as Macao celebrates a quarter-century of transformative success since its return to the motherland.

At a televised ceremony held in a major sports venue in Macao, Xi swore in Sam Hou Fai, a 62-year-old former senior judge, as the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). Sam's team of principal officials for the SAR government was also sworn in before Xi.

After the inauguration, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed an audience of over 1,000 people.

Xi stated that the great achievements of Macao since its return have proven to the world that "one country, two systems" has prominent institutional strengths and tremendous vitality.

ENORMOUS TRANSFORMATION

Macao and its neighbor Hong Kong are China's two SARs governed under the "one country, two systems" policy since China resumed the exercise of sovereignty over them following long periods of Portuguese and British colonial rule. The policy allows them to maintain their capitalist systems and ways of life within socialist China.

At Friday's ceremony, Xi said the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics has been a tremendous success, hailing the enormous transformation that has taken place in the region.

Xi highlighted Macao's achievements in economic and social development, the improvement of its residents' well-being, and the expansion of external cooperation. He said Macao residents enjoy a wider range of rights and freedoms than at any other time in history.

In 2023, Macao's GDP rose to seven times the figure of 1999. Its per capita GDP now ranks among the world's highest. Macao is also one of the safest places globally. Education is free from kindergarten to senior high, and average life expectancy in the region has risen to 83.1 years.

Macao was once labeled a "casino city" for its dominant gaming industry, but that situation is changing as the city makes efforts to appropriately diversify its economy.

On Friday, Xi said Macao's role has been strengthened as a world tourism and leisure center, a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.

Entering the 26th year of being an SAR of China, Macao is brimming with cheerful vibes. Festive posters and floral decorations adorn popular sites such as the Ruins of St. Paul's, while national flags and SAR flags flutter along the streets.

"This year's decorations are the most vibrant I've ever seen," said Leung Chon Long, a middle school teacher who was born the same year as Macao's return to the motherland. "It makes me feel warmly embraced by my country."

GOOD SYSTEM

The concept of "one country, two systems" was first proposed by late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s to reunify the country, initially with Taiwan in mind. It was later implemented in Hong Kong and Macao following their handovers from British and Portuguese rule in the late 1990s.

Xi said "one country, two systems" is a good policy that helps maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, serves the noble cause of building a stronger country and achieving national rejuvenation, and promotes peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between different social systems.

He urged the new government of the Macao SAR to better leverage the institutional advantages of "one country, two systems" and open up new prospects for the cause's high-quality development.

During his three-day stay, Xi visited the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Located in Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, Hengqin is separated from Macao by a narrow stretch of water. The zone, about three times the size of Macao, was established in 2021 to develop industries such as high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, financial services, and cultural tourism, helping Macao reduce its over-dependence on the gaming sector.

"Macao plus Hengqin" is becoming a new model for enriching the practice of "one country, two systems" and a new high ground for advancing the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Xi said.

As Carlos Cid Alvares, president of the Macao Delegation of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aptly pointed out, "Macao may be small, but the potential of the Greater Bay Area is huge."

"So I never talk about the 700,000 residents in Macao," he said. "I talk about 80 million people in the Greater Bay Area."

Macao will surely open up new horizons for development and continue creating new glories, as long as the policy of "one country, two systems" is comprehensively, accurately, and unwaveringly implemented, Xi said on Friday.

NEW GLORY

On Friday, Xi expressed his expectations for the newly inaugurated government, calling on it to promote the appropriate diversification of the local economy, improve governance efficiency, build a platform for higher-level opening up, and safeguard social harmony and stability.

He also called on young people in Macao to assume the role of builders and successors of the cause of "one country, two systems."

Xi said he met many outstanding young people during his stay in Macao, including government workers, entrepreneurs and teachers.

Visiting the Macau University of Science and Technology on Thursday, Xi had a cordial exchange with the faculty, students and researchers there. Lai Iat Him, a freshman, said he was excited to meet Xi in person. "It was a real inspiration for me hearing what he said, and we, as young people in Macao, should dream big, work hard to realize our goals, and contribute to our country," Lai said.

Sam Hou Fai said in his inaugural speech that he felt a great sense of responsibility and honor for the mission.

"With the staunch support of the motherland and the collective efforts of Macao's people, we have the confidence and capability to make Macao, 'a pearl on the palm' of the motherland, even more brilliant and shining," Sam said.

Friday's ceremony was also attended by senior officials including Cai Qi, as well as Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, and former Macao SAR Chief Executives Chui Sai On and Ho Iat Seng.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to the participants at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. Xi on Friday delivered a speech at the events. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers the oath of office to Sam Hou Fai, new chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. Xi on Friday delivered a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers the oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), who are led by Sam Hou Fai, the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. Xi on Friday delivered a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers the oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), who are led by Sam Hou Fai, the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. Xi on Friday delivered a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with Macao residents living in Hengqin during an inspection of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, located at the southern tip of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), inspected the cooperation zone on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks with individuals involved in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone's planning, construction, management and services, in Hengqin, located at the southern tip of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), inspected the cooperation zone on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with students in the library of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. He talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with representatives of scientific researchers and students while visiting the data center for science and application of the satellites at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. He talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with students in the library of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. He talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the development of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and the higher education of Macao during his visit at the university in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. He talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with teachers, students and scientific researchers in the library of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the research on the quality of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the latest scientific and research achievements during his visit at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. He talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with students in the library of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. Xi, accompanied by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), visited the university Thursday morning. He talked with teachers, students and scientific researchers there. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)