Xi leaves Macao after anniversary celebrations, inspection tour

Xinhua) 15:50, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping left the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on a special plane on Friday after concluding a series of activities here.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Macao from Wednesday to Friday for celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the inauguration of the sixth-term government of the SAR, and an inspection tour of the region.

