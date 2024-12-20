Xi urges Macao youth to be builders, successors of "one country, two systems"

Xinhua, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on young people in Macao to assume the role of builders and successors of the cause of "one country, two systems."

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

He said young people are the hope and future of Macao and an energetic force in building Macao and the country, expressing the hope that they will set lofty goals and make solid efforts with Macao and the country in mind.

