Key role seen for Hengqin in diversifying SAR economy

10:51, December 20, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi, Gang Wen, William Xu ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with Macao residents living in Hengqin during an inspection of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, located at the southern tip of Zhuhai in Guangdong province, Dec 19, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping has highlighted the key role played by the island of Hengqin, which lies between Guangdong province and Macao, as an important platform for promoting the diversification of Macao's economy.

It is necessary to make persistent efforts to implement plans for the appropriate economic diversification of the Macao Special Administration Region, he said, calling for breaking new ground through the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Xi, who has made several previous visits to Hengqin, which is located on the southern tip of the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong, made the remarks on Thursday morning while visiting the cooperation zone.

It is necessary to fully utilize the various supportive policies of the central government and strive to create a first-class business environment to drive the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy and the integration of the market into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, he added.

At Hengqin's scenic Tianmu Qintai public facility, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, toured an exhibition on the progress made in regional integration and in-depth cooperation.

Xi said that in the three years since the establishment of the zone, various tasks have made significant progress, the level of Hengqin-Macao integration has been gradually raised, and Hengqin's supportive role in the diversification of Macao's economy is increasingly evident.

As these facts have proved, the central government's decision to develop Hengqin and build the zone "is completely correct", he said.

After being briefed on the Guangdong-Macao joint construction of a high-end science and technology support platform for traditional Chinese medicine, Xi endorsed the efforts to integrate advanced technologies from multiple academic fields and to help bring traditional Chinese medicine to the world.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks with individuals involved in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone's planning, construction, management, and services, in Hengqin, located at the southern tip of Zhuhai in Guangdong province, Dec 19, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Zhai Zhiran, a doctoral student at Macau University of Science and Technology, said she has witnessed Hengqin's growing appeal to students in her field, as the zone boasts numerous TCM laboratories jointly established by Chinese mainland and Macao institutions, offering a wealth of career prospects for TCM graduates.

Zhai, who lives in Hengqin and commutes between Zhuhai and Macao for her studies, applauded the efficient customs clearance at the Hengqin port of entry, saying the move has improved her commuting experience by reducing delays.

During the visit, Xi also talked cordially with representatives of the residents of the Macau New Neighbourhood complex, which is the first comprehensive livelihood-related project for people from Macao living in Hengqin. The project integrates housing, education, health care, and community services.

In his talks with young entrepreneurs who shared their experiences of coming from Macao to Hengqin to settle and start businesses, Xi said their stories of innovation and entrepreneurship showcase that Macao has a remarkable group of young people who are ambitious, committed, and willing to explore and innovate. The development and construction of Hengqin has provided young people with broad space and opportunities for entrepreneurship, and there is much to be done there, he said.

Liang Jinglin, assistant manager of the Park Operation Department at the Macao-Hengqin Youth Entrepreneurship Valley, said that Xi's inspection underscores the country's care and support for Hengqin's development, as well as the region's various policy advantages.

Liang, a Macao resident who chose to pursue a career in Hengqin, said the zone boasts a broad range of employment options as well as increased market opportunities due to its proximity to the mainland.

Also on Thursday, Xi talked with representatives involved in the planning, construction, management, and services of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

He said "Macao + Hengqin" is becoming a new model for enriching the practice of "one country, two systems", a new high ground for promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and a new platform for advancing the country's high-level opening-up.

Xi called these representatives "pioneers and action takers" in the advancement of Hengqin, contributing to the development of the country and Macao.

Emily Huang Yingdi, operations director of Digifluidic, a Hengqin-based biotech company, said that Xi's visit will inspire more young people from Macao to venture to Hengqin to pursue entrepreneurship. She said she anticipates that Hengqin could bolster support for Macao residents regarding public transportation, accommodations, and cost of living.

