Xi delivers speech at Macao SAR anniversary celebration, new gov't inauguration

Xinhua) 10:40, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started to deliver a speech at a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

