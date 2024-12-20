Xi meets HKSAR chief executive

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee, who is in Macao for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, in south China's Macao, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged Hong Kong and Macao to strive for greater accomplishments and achieve better development, as the practice of "one country, two systems" has entered a new stage.

The two special administrative regions (SARs) should learn from each other, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and create a brighter future, Xi said when meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR John Lee, who is in Macao for the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

Noting that the country has high expectations for Hong Kong, Xi expressed the hope that Lee and the HKSAR government will govern firmly and prudently, vigorously promote the economy and seek development, and strive to achieve new success for Hong Kong.

Lee said that he will make efforts to lead Hong Kong in promoting the economy, seeking development and effectively improving people's livelihoods. He said Hong Kong will actively participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and better integrate into the overall national development.

Senior officials including Cai Qi and Xia Baolong were present at the meeting.

