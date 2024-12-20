Xi attends Macao SAR anniversary celebration, new gov't inauguration

Xinhua) 10:08, December 20, 2024

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning attended a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is present at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, where the events are being held.

