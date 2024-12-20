President Xi meets former chief executives of Macao SAR

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai On, former chief executives of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), in Macao, south China, Dec. 19, 2024. Ho is also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday afternoon met with Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai On, former chief executives of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Ho is also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Significant changes have taken place in Macao since its return to the motherland 25 years ago, with its accomplishments widely recognized, Xi said.

Xi told Ho and Chui that during their tenures as chief executives, they had led the SAR government and people from all walks of life in resolutely safeguarding national security and maintaining prosperity and stability of Macao, laying a solid foundation for Macao's long-term development. He commended their remarkable contributions to the sound development of Macao today.

Xi expressed the hope that Ho and Chui will support the incoming chief executive and the new term of the Macao SAR government in administering the SAR in accordance with the law, and make continuous contributions to the stable and sustained practice of "one country, two systems."

Ho and Chui said they will spare no effort to support the incoming chief executive and the next term of Macao SAR government in uniting and leading people from all walks of life to open a new chapter in Macao's development.

Senior officials including Cai Qi and Xia Baolong were present at the meeting.

