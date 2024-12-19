Home>>
Xi visits Macau University of Science and Technology
(Xinhua) 10:58, December 19, 2024
MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Macau University of Science and Technology Thursday morning.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was briefed on the development of two state-level key laboratories in the university -- one on the quality of traditional Chinese medicine and the other on lunar and planetary science.
