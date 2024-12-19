Xi lauds Macao's success ahead of silver jubilee

Xinhua) 08:05, December 19, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and his wife Peng Liyuan step out of the plane and greet the welcoming crowd in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane. He will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday. Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

MACAO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon, describing Macao as "a pearl on the palm" of the motherland and expressing confidence in its promising future.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday. He will also inspect the Macao SAR.

At Macao International Airport, the Macao police force band played lively welcome tunes. Dragon and lion dance filled the air with joy. Hundreds of people including children and representatives from various sectors waved the national flag, the flag of the Macao SAR and flowers, expressing their warm welcome.

At around 4 p.m., Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, stepped out of the cabin of the special plane and waved to the cheering crowd.

"Every visit to this beautiful place has been very delightful for me," Xi said in a brief speech at the airport.

Over the past 25 years, the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics has achieved success widely recognized by the world, showcasing great vitality and unique charm, Xi said.

"This is the glory of Macao residents and the pride of all Chinese people," he said.

On behalf of the central government and Chinese people of all ethnic groups, he extended sincere greetings and best wishes to all Macao residents, adding that Macao's development and the well-being of Macao residents have always been on his mind.

Xi said he will have extensive and in-depth exchanges with friends in Macao on the region's development during the visit.

He expressed the belief that Macao will create an even brighter future by fully leveraging the institutional advantages of "one country, two systems," working hard and actively promoting innovation.

The Macao SAR is brimming with cheerful vibes in the days leading up to the 25th anniversary of its return. Anniversary-themed posters and floral decorations adorn popular sites such as the Ruins of St. Paul's, while the national flag and the Macao SAR flag flutter along the streets.

"Meeting President Xi again up close, I was extremely excited," said Jiang Lai Peng, a student from Kao Yip Middle School who also participated in the welcoming ceremony for President Xi's Macao visit five years ago. "His attention to and care for Macao have deeply touched and inspired me and my classmates."

Ho Kuok Tou, founder and CEO of an artificial intelligence firm with presence in both Macao and the mainland, said he is full of expectations for the future development of Macao.

"I hope the people of Macao will continue to work hard and actively integrate into the overall national development," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and his wife Peng Liyuan step out of the plane and greet the welcoming crowd in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane. He will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday. Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and his wife Peng Liyuan greet the welcoming crowd in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane. He will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday. Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and his wife Peng Liyuan greet the welcoming crowd in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane. He will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday. Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a brief speech at the airport in Macao, south China, Dec. 18, 2024. Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane. He will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday. Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)