Xi arrives in Macao for anniversary celebrations, inspection tour
(Xinhua) 16:25, December 18, 2024
MACAO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday.
Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR.
