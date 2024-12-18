Xi arrives in Macao for anniversary celebrations, inspection tour

Xinhua

MACAO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday afternoon on a special plane.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a gathering celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday.

Xi will also inspect the Macao SAR.

