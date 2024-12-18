Xi urges Hainan to write its own chapter of Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, listens to the work report from the CPC Hainan provincial committee and the provincial government and delivers an important speech in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

SANYA, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged Hainan to make the Hainan Free Trade Port an important gateway driving China's opening up in the new era, and strive to write its own chapter of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks after listening to the work report from the CPC Hainan provincial committee and the provincial government.

Hainan should focus closely on its strategic positioning as a pilot zone for the comprehensive deepening of reform and opening-up, as a national pilot zone for ecological conservation, as an international tourism and consumption destination, and as a service zone for major national strategies, Xi said.

Efforts should be made to develop a modern industrial system that leverages Hainan's distinctive features and strengths, and to shore up and extend industrial chains of leading industries such as tourism, modern services, high-tech, and tropical high-efficiency agriculture and to promote their optimization and upgrading, he said.

Stressing the importance of advancing reforms solidly in key areas, Xi called on Hainan to focus on the comprehensive implementation of free trade port policies and institutions, promote institutional opening-up vigorously, and foster a first-rate business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

He emphasized the need to continuously promote cultural literacy among the public and foster social etiquette and civility, calling for the effective preservation, use and passing down of historical, revolutionary, maritime and folk cultural resources.

He underlined comprehensive efforts to enhance the people's well-being and social governance, calling for refining public service systems in urban and rural areas, enhancing the national social security system, and strengthening employment and entrepreneurship support for key groups.

Political building must serve as the overarching guide for all Party-building initiatives, Xi said, calling for full and strict Party self-governance to progress to a deeper level.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference.

