Xi's article on advancing Party's self-reform to be published

Xinhua) 13:06, December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on deeply advancing the Party's self-reform will be published on Monday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 24th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article states that the CPC pursues lofty ideals and is tasked with arduous missions. Only through self-reform and by improving its capabilities in leadership and governance can the Party remain a strong leadership core that advances socialism with Chinese characteristics.

As the situation and tasks facing the Party change, there will inevitably be all kinds of conflicts and problems within the Party, the article says, adding that it is imperative for the Party to eliminate negative impacts through self-reform and ensure that it always retains its vigor and vitality.

The article emphasizes that the CPC always represents the fundamental interests of all Chinese people. Without seeking self interests, the Party can keep its spirit of thorough self-reform, and by swiftly detecting and resolving its own problems, the Party can take strong countermeasures against any interest group, power group or privileged stratum from preying on or corrupting Party members, according to the article.

The article underscores that to deeply advance the Party's self-reform, upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is the fundamental guarantee.

Efforts are also needed to improve the system for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, and to build strong Party organizations and strengthen the ranks of officials, it adds.

The article also urges efforts to improve Party conduct, enforce discipline, and fight corruption, while integrating Party self-supervision with public oversight to deeply advance the Party's self-reform.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)