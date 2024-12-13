Xi receives credentials of 28 new foreign ambassadors

13:54, December 13, 2024 By Zhao Jia ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech on Thursday addressing new ambassadors to China after they presented their credentials to him at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Ding Haitao/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping received the credentials on Thursday of 28 new ambassadors to China, expressing the hope that the envoys would actively promote exchanges, enhance cooperation and strengthen the bonds of friendship between China and the world.

In his speech to the ambassadors, Xi encouraged them to visit various places in China and listen to the voices of the Chinese people to fully understand the nation's past, present and future. It is hoped that the envoys will objectively present China's image and showcase its development path and direction forward, he said.

Noting that Chinese modernization is not for self-interest, Xi said the country is willing to share development opportunities with other countries and work together to achieve the modernization of all countries, featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

He emphasized that major challenges and crises such as geopolitical conflicts and unilateral acts require urgent actions of all countries, and he called on nations to strengthen unity and cooperation and rally to safeguard world peace and development.

As a stable, positive and progressive force in the international community, Xi reaffirmed China's commitment to following a path of peaceful development.

China will always champion an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and pursue the common values of humanity to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

