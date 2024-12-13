Home>>
Xi highlights open world economy
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:45, December 13, 2024
Meeting with heads of major international economic organizations in Beijing on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping stressed again the importance of building an open world economy through cooperation. Here are some highlights of his remarks.
