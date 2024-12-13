Xi extends congratulations to 2024 Imperial Springs Int'l Forum

Xinhua) 08:09, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 Imperial Springs International Forum.

Xi pointed out that since its establishment 10 years ago, the forum has adhered to advocating multilateralism, conducted in-depth discussions on global governance issues, actively shared China's propositions, and played a positive role in enhancing exchanges and understanding between China and countries worldwide.

Xi emphasized that in a world marked by intertwined changes and turmoil, peace and development remain the shared aspirations of all peoples.

China stands ready to work with other countries in the spirit of "promoting global solidarity," upholding fairness and justice to safeguard global peace and stability, adhering to win-win cooperation to promote sustainable global development, and committing to inclusiveness and mutual learning to advance human civilization to new heights, Xi said.

The "2024 Imperial Springs International Forum" opened Thursday in Madrid, Spain. Themed "Collective Action for One Future," the forum is co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the Guangdong provincial government, and the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)